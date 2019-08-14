Video: Liverpool fans will love Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to Reds’ penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea in Super Cup

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties tonight, as the Reds took home their fourth UEFA Super Cup following a shoot-out victory over the Blues.

With the scores at 5-4, Tammy Abraham saw his spot-kick saved by Adrian, as the Merseyside club won their first piece of silverware of the new season.

Salah scores but Abraham can't match him! Adrian the hero on his Liverpool debut! Look at Klopp's reaction! pic.twitter.com/TWnaNHOMeE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2019

And following the win, Klopp decided to run half the length of the pitch and celebrate with his players, something that we’re sure Liverpool fans everywhere will love the sight of!

Pure passion from Kloppo, that!