Menu

Video: Sadio Mane bags emphatic finish as Liverpool take 2-1 lead vs Chelsea in UEFA Super Cup clash

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Sadio Mane scored an emphatic goal for Liverpool this evening, as he handed the Reds a 2-1 lead against Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup.

With the game in extra time, the Reds took the lead for the first time in the match, as a cut-back from Firmino found Mane, who finished well with his right-foot.

It was a powerful strike from the forward, who left Blues ‘keeper Kepa with no chance, as he gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead in Istanbul.

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Sadio Mane