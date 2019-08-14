Video: Sadio Mane bags emphatic finish as Liverpool take 2-1 lead vs Chelsea in UEFA Super Cup clash

Sadio Mane scored an emphatic goal for Liverpool this evening, as he handed the Reds a 2-1 lead against Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup.
With the game in extra time, the Reds took the lead for the first time in the match, as a cut-back from Firmino found Mane, who finished well with his right-foot.
What a goal! Sadio Mane?
Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea pic.twitter.com/2VuCPg1am7
— GoalLive (@GoalLive24) August 14, 2019
WHAT A GOAL FROM MANE!!! ? #LFC #LIVCHE
— TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) August 14, 2019
Firmino setting up Mane to take Liverpool in the lead. ? pic.twitter.com/ygvZOoBhCX
— Samuel (@SamueILFC) August 14, 2019
It was a powerful strike from the forward, who left Blues ‘keeper Kepa with no chance, as he gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead in Istanbul.