Video: Tammy Abraham produces shock miss as he fails to give Chelsea lead vs Liverpool in Super Cup

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham produced a shocking miss from close range for the Blues tonight, as he failed to hand his side the lead against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup.

With the score tied at 2-2, Abraham was given the chance to hand Lampard’s side the lead after the ball was sent across goal by one of his Chelsea teammates.

However, the 21-year-old somehow missed the target completely when it seemed easier to score!

Will that miss prove vital come full time? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see…