Video: Tammy Abraham produces shock miss as he fails to give Chelsea lead vs Liverpool in Super Cup

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham produced a shocking miss from close range for the Blues tonight, as he failed to hand his side the lead against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup.
With the score tied at 2-2, Abraham was given the chance to hand Lampard’s side the lead after the ball was sent across goal by one of his Chelsea teammates.
Chelseali Abraham'?n kaç?rd??? inan?lmaz pozisyon.
Süper Lig maçlar?ndan ''Canl? Gol'' videolar? için: @goalforza pic.twitter.com/aMppc7FBfM
— GOAL FORZA AVRUPA (@goalforzaAvrupa) August 14, 2019
However, the 21-year-old somehow missed the target completely when it seemed easier to score!
Will that miss prove vital come full time? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see…