The reason why Arsenal decided to sign David Luiz from Chelsea instead of this highly-rated defender has now been revealed, have the Gunners make the right choice?

According to The Sun via Italian outlet Tuttosport, Arsenal opted to sign David Luiz from Chelsea because of their reluctance to agree upon an obligation to buy Juventus star Daniele Rugani in a £28m (€30m) deal.

According to Goal, Arsenal made a two-year loan offer to Juventus for the Italy international.

Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for 25-year-old Rugani before a move collapsed during the final week of the transfer window and the north London club’s fans can finally know why.

Given his age, Rugani would’ve been a quality option as Unai Emery looks to transform a defensive line that has failed in recent years.

The decision to sign David Luiz seems to be a short to medium term fix for the Gunners, the Brazilian joined from Chelsea on deadline day in a deal worth £8m, as per BBC Sport.

Time will only tell if Luiz has what it takes to lead a relatively new-look backline for the Gunners, there’s no disputing that the star has experience at the highest level and winning trophies but his recent form have left a lot to be desired.

Luiz could be purpose built for the Gunners, the 32-year-old has played as a ball-playing defender for the majority of his career and he could flourish if Unai Emery is to retreat to a system with three central defenders and two wing-backs.