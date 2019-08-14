Former Manchester United defender Johnny Evans has compared Harry Maguire with Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk after his superb Old Trafford debut.

The Red Devils got their 2019-20 campaign off to a flyer with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, thanks to a Marcus Rashford brace and goals from Anthony Martial and Daniel James.

United’s £80 million summer signing Harry Maguire (fee confirmed by The Independent) was named man of the match for his assured display in the heart of the defence alongside Victor Lindelof, helping the team earn their first top-flight clean sheet since February.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been desperate to bring in a new leader at the back after watching his side ship 54 Premier League goals last term and it already seems as though Maguire could end up being well worth his lofty price tag.

Evans, who played for United between 2006 and 2015, feels the former Leicester City man could end up emulating Van Dijk’s achievements at Liverpool, who was previously the world’s most expensive defender when he moved to Anfield for £75 million in January 2018 – as reported by Metro Sport.

Van Dijk has helped the Reds reach two Champions League finals, winning one, while also playing a key role in turning Jurgen Klopp’s side into Premier League title contenders.

As per The Independent, ex-United star Evans stated: “You can see comparisons in their games (Maguire and Van Dijk), both are great on the ball, and Harry has got explosive pace people don’t see.

“He is powerful, good in the air…Everyone will compare the transfer fees but it’s so difficult to judge transfer fees nowadays.

“We are all human and it is weird we get traded for money. In the transfer market, it’s all supply and demand and things can go up and down at any moment.

“The most important thing is for him to be judged on how he plays. I don’t have any worries about him there.

“He is tailor-made for Man United, it was a great move for him. He’s a player they needed.

“He’s got a really likeable nature about him. He will be a real hit there, he is a fantastic player.”

Maguire is in line to retain his spot in Solskjaer’s starting XI for United’s next fixture away at Wolves next Monday, which could be an even tougher examination for the England centre-back.

The Red Devils were beaten in the Premier League at Molineux last term and also dumped out of the FA Cup at the same venue, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side proving once again they can mix it with the top teams in England.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, will be back in action when Liverpool travel to Istanbul for the UEFA Super Cup final against Chelsea on on Wednesday night.