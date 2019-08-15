AC Milan boss Marco Giampaolo could reportedly be set for a huge boost as the club are being tipped to decide against selling Suso this summer.

The Rossoneri have been busy strengthening their squad in order to allow Giampaolo to stamp his mark on the group as he looks to implement his preferred system and playing style.

Doubts were raised at the start of the summer over Suso’s ability to fit into a 4-3-1-2, as question marks hung over the Spaniard in terms of whether or not he could play as a trequartista.

With his form in pre-season, he has shown that he can certainly be a real threat and has emerged as one of Milan’s top players ahead of the new campaign, and it could in turn lead to a major boost for the Milan coach.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Giampaolo has made it clear that he wants to keep Suso at the club this season and despite the club hierarchy considering him for sale previously, a meeting with his agent on Wednesday has seemingly led to a change in their stance.

It’s now suggested that they will keep him and in turn he could play a vital role in ensuring that they finally break back into the top four in Serie A this time round.

Meanwhile, there could be another reinforcement on the way too as Calciomercato report that Angel Correa’s agent is at work trying to secure an agreement for the Atletico Madrid forward.

It’s added that Milan are still offering €40m plus bonuses, while Atleti are demanding €50m, and so it remains to be seen if a compromise can be reached between the two clubs.

Importantly though, Calciomercato note that Correa is eager to seal a move to Milan, and although he won’t force an exit through, it could be a key factor in how the situation is resolved.

The 24-year-old could be the last crucial piece in the puzzle for Giampaolo, as he would likely be deployed in the second striker role behind Krzysztof Piatek, offering energy and tenacity off the ball as well as a vital link between Suso and the midfield to their frontman.