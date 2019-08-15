AC Milan will reportedly look to start contract renewal negotiations for Suso, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Giacomo Bonaventura once the transfer window closes.

While it has been crucial for the Rossoneri to strengthen their squad and add reinforcements to allow coach Marco Giampaolo to stamp his mark on the team, it will also be vital to keep their best players.

Milan missed out on Champions League qualification by a point last season, and so they will be desperate to take that next step this time round and ensure that they return to Europe’s top table.

In order to do that, they’ll surely prefer to keep their top players in the squad and build on that moving forward, and La Gazzetta dello Sport have now suggested that’s what they’ll try to do when it comes to Suso, Donnarumma and Bonaventura.

It’s noted that in the cases of Suso and Donnarumma, unless a major offer arrives to persuade them to sell, the expectation is that Milan intend on keeping the pair and will open contract talks with them once the window closes.

Naturally, one will take priority over the other as Donnarumma’s current deal expires in 2021, while Suso’s runs until 2022. Bonaventura will be the most pressing matter as his contract runs out next summer.

All three are expected to play key roles in Milan’s season, with Suso showing in pre-season that he is capable of being hugely influential in Giampaolo’s preferred 4-3-1-2 system as the trequartista.

Bonaventura made a brief appearance in the friendly against Feronikeli last weekend and impressed in the No.10 role too, while Donnarumma has firmly established himself as the first choice between the posts at San Siro with Pepe Reina offering cover.

With that in mind, the trio will be important for Milan this year and keeping their best players will be the priority unless a huge offer arrives before the deadline, as that could give Giampaolo a financial boost to identify replacements and bolster his squad.