Ajax are closing in on the signing of Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo, who had also been a target for Manchester United over the summer.

The Sun reports that United failed to sign the 21-year-old during the transfer window after seeing a £23.5million offer rejected by Dinamo Zagreb.

AC Milan Wolves, Everton and Bayern Munich have also expressed an interest in the Spaniard, but he now looks set for a surprise move to the Netherlands.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Ajax have opened transfer talks with Olmo and are prepared to pay around €22m to lure him away from Dinamo Zagreb.

The Croatian club might decide to cash in with the transfer deadline approaching, but they also want Olmo to contribute to their upcoming Champions League playoff tie against Rosenborg, with the first leg set to take place on August 21 and the second scheduled for six days later.

The Sun reports that the Spain U21 star has expressed a desire to play in England one day, but the market is now closed for Premier League sides until January.

United will surely be kicking themselves if Olmo does indeed secure a move to Ajax over the next couple of weeks, after deciding against bringing in extra midfield reinforcements before deadline day.

The Dinamo star is still a raw talent with a lot to learn, but he has the qualities to reach the very highest level as his career progresses.

Ajax could certainly benefit from adding another talented young player to their ranks, having lost Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt to Barcelona and Juventus respectively this summer.

It remains to be seen whether or not a deal will go through, however, and United supporters might still harbour hopes of signing Olmo in the new year if he ends up staying in Croatia for the time being.