Alexis Sanchez set to choose from surprise flurry of transfer offers

Alexis Sanchez reportedly has the choice of four clubs as he looks set for a transfer away from Manchester United.

The Chile international has managed just five goals and nine assists in 45 appearances for the Red Devils since joining from Arsenal in January 2018 and looks likely to be offloaded this summer.

Having already sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter this summer, it could be argued that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can’t afford to lose another forward and so it’s questionable if they would green light an exit at this stage with an inability to sign a replacement until January at the earliest.

However, according to The Mirror, Sanchez could have the pick of four Italian giants as Juventus, Napoli, AC Milan and Inter are all said to be interested in his services.

The 30-year-old could do well to try reviving his career in a slightly slower and less competitive league at this stage of his career.

Man Utd fans probably won’t be too bothered where he ends up and will just hope this deal can be sorted sooner rather than later!