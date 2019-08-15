Arsenal legend names the two players who can give Unai Emery a ‘good problem’ this season

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has explained why youthful duo Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock can be huge positives for manager Unai Emery in the season ahead.

Speaking to Sporting Bet about the Gunners’ options now that Aaron Ramsey has left the club, Winterburn named Nelson and Willock as two young players who could step up to help Emery replace the Welshman in the attacking midfield area following his free transfer to Juventus.

Both players have come up through Arsenal’s academy, and fans would surely love to see them become first-team regulars some time soon.

Emery gave starts to the pair in AFC’s opening day win over Newcastle United in the Premier League, and neither let the Spanish tactician down, which is a decent start.

And with doubts over the likes of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan as they look past their best, it’s little surprise to see Winterburn has high hopes for Nelson and Willock.

“Arsenal now have some strong options for the number 10 position, when everyone is fit, Emery is going to have a real selection headache,” the former left-back told Sporting Bet.

“Young Joe Willock was Arsenal’s stand-out performer in pre-season and together with Reiss Nelson, they will be challenging the likes Ozil, Ceballos and Mkhitaryan for a starting position. It’s a good problem for Emery to have.”