Arsenal will look to build on their win over Newcastle Utd on the opening weekend of the Premier League season when they host Burnley on Saturday.

The Gunners were missing key players for the 1-0 win at St James’ Park, including striker Alexandre Lacazette and summer signing Kieran Tierney as they both had injury issues.

Further, David Luiz, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli were all on the bench despite arriving to bolster Emery’s options this summer.

The expectation will be that they will feature more heavily now having had time to settle and adjust at Arsenal, and so it would come as no surprise if the names above were named in the starting line-up while Lacazette could push for a return after making a recovery.

However, as noted by the club in their injury bulletin, Granit Xhaka has now emerged as a doubt to face Burnley after sustaining bruising to his lower back and leg, and so it remains to be seen if he’s passed fit or not ahead of the early kick-off on Saturday.

Given his experience, quality and sense of familiarity in the line-up, especially if a number of the new faces will get the nod in the XI this weekend, the Swiss international’s presence will be vital for Emery as they look to build some early momentum.

Unfortunately for all concerned, it appears as though he’s now a doubt for the encounter, and time will tell if he gets the green light from the medical staff or not as perhaps Ceballos or Lucas Torreira will be ready to step in if needed.