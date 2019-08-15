Arsenal made what looks like one of the signings of the summer this year with the transfer deal for Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian winger joined the Gunners after a stunning season at Lille last term, but he wasn’t the only attacking player on the club’s radar.

As widely reported by i News and others over the summer, Arsenal were also interested in Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha to strengthen that area of the pitch.

Most Arsenal fans will probably now feel Pepe looks the more exciting option, with the 24-year-old’s stats from last season more impressive than Zaha’s.

Pepe got more than double Zaha’s tally for league goals last term, with the Palace ace scoring ten in the Premier League while Pepe netted 22 times for Lille in Ligue 1.

Still, former Arsenal star Nigel Winterburn believes Zaha would have been the safer option, due to the 26-year-old having proven himself in the English top flight.

“Zaha would have been a safer signing than Pepe, as he is proven in the Premier League but I can only tell you who would have been the better signing come the end of the season,” Winterburn told Sporting Bet.

“Pepe is not as well-known on these shores as Zaha, so it’s hard to know if he can produce similar results to what we have come to expect from Zaha at Crystal Palace.

“However, from the bits that we have seen of him, we know that Arsenal have a very exciting player on their hands. As a supporter, I would have liked Arsenal to have signed both players!”

It is of course true that some players have shone abroad before struggling in England, but we doubt most AFC supporters will be that bothered that their club chose Pepe over Zaha.