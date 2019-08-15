Club lining up transfer swoop for Tottenham star after initial contact in recent days

AC Milan are reportedly lining up a transfer offer for Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier before the end of the summer.

The 26-year-old has not exactly had the most convincing spell at Spurs since joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, and most fans would probably not miss him a great deal if he were to leave late on this summer.

According to Calciomercato, Aurier seems to have been offered to Milan in the last few days as the Serie A giants now line up a bid for the Ivory Coast international.

The report suggests Aurier would be brought in as a replacement for Andrea Conti, whose future at the San Siro seems in doubt.

Tottenham have already sold Kieran Trippier this summer, so offloading another right-back looks a tad risky by the north Londoners if they do sanction this sale.

Still, Mauricio Pochettino may well be confident in the ability of promising youngster Kyle Walker-Peters to step up and make that position his own this season.