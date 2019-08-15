Both Man Utd and Tottenham were reportedly interested in Nicolo Zaniolo this past summer, but the Roma star has ended speculation over his future.

As noted by the Metro, it was claimed that the two Premier League giants had shown an interest in the 20-year-old this summer and were battling for his signature.

It comes after the Italian ace bagged six goals and two assists in 36 appearances last season, as coupled with his tenacity and energy to offer a box-to-box presence, he would undoubtedly have added quality and a long-term solution in midfield for either club.

However, after the transfer deadline passed in England without a move materialising to either Manchester or north London, Zaniolo has now seemingly ended all doubt over his future in the Italian capital.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport, the talented youngster has now penned a contract renewal with Roma which will keep him at the Stadio Olimpico until 2024.

Further, he insisted that his wish was to always commit his long-term future to the Giallorossi, thus ruling out any hope that this new deal is a potential move from Roma to solidify their position in demanding a hefty figure to green light an exit for Zaniolo.

In turn, that could be enough to end interest from both Man Utd and Tottenham, as they’ll seemingly have to look elsewhere in January and next summer as they may well have missed their chance in this particular pursuit.

Roma have history of selling their top players for the right offer in recent years, but given Zaniolo’s potential and quality, it seems as though they’re eager to hold on to him for the foreseeable future.