Real Madrid have reportedly been offered the transfer of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes for just £55million.

According to Diario Gol, the Portugal international could be a cheap alternative to Paul Pogba, though Madrid president Florentino Perez supposedly remains intent on signing the Manchester United midfielder.

The Red Devils also looked into possibly signing Fernandes this summer, though a deal never materialised.

It was also claimed that United eventually decided against bringing Fernandes in as scouts raised concerns over his style of play, according to the Daily Mail.

Still, the 24-year-old has caught the eye with Sporting, having produced some stunning scoring statistics last season.

Fernandes finished with 31 goals in all competitions – incredible numbers for a midfielder and a sign perhaps that he’s ready to move to a more competitive league.

Real have apparently been offered a big opportunity to sign him for what sounds like a decent price at £55m, according to Diario Gol, so that could go some way to ending all the Pogba speculation.

Many Man Utd fans would no doubt have taken Fernandes as a replacement for Pogba, but now that the transfer window is closed for English clubs, it’s surely vital they keep hold of the France international.