Menu

Real Madrid offered Manchester United transfer target for £55m as potential Paul Pogba alternative

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Real Madrid have reportedly been offered the transfer of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes for just £55million.

According to Diario Gol, the Portugal international could be a cheap alternative to Paul Pogba, though Madrid president Florentino Perez supposedly remains intent on signing the Manchester United midfielder.

MORE: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic sets record straight on Manchester United transfer rumours

The Red Devils also looked into possibly signing Fernandes this summer, though a deal never materialised.

It was also claimed that United eventually decided against bringing Fernandes in as scouts raised concerns over his style of play, according to the Daily Mail.

Still, the 24-year-old has caught the eye with Sporting, having produced some stunning scoring statistics last season.

Fernandes finished with 31 goals in all competitions – incredible numbers for a midfielder and a sign perhaps that he’s ready to move to a more competitive league.

Bruno-Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes could seal a transfer to Real Madrid after being linked with Manchester United

More Stories / Latest News

Real have apparently been offered a big opportunity to sign him for what sounds like a decent price at £55m, according to Diario Gol, so that could go some way to ending all the Pogba speculation.

Many Man Utd fans would no doubt have taken Fernandes as a replacement for Pogba, but now that the transfer window is closed for English clubs, it’s surely vital they keep hold of the France international.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Paul Pogba