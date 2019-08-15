Arsenal and Tottenham may be interested parties in upcoming talks over Philippe Coutinho’s future at Barcelona as a transfer away looks on the cards.

According to Goal, Coutinho’s agent has arrived in Barcelona for transfer talks as he could end up moving to either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich.

The Brazil international would surely be a fine signing for either of those major clubs, though it’s fair to say he needs to prove a lot of people wrong now after a major dip in performances during his time at the Nou Camp.

Additional information from the Daily Express claims Coutinho was also offered to Arsenal and Tottenham before the transfer window closed for English clubs.

The 27-year-old may, however, still make sense as a target for both clubs in the future as the Express notes that Ozil could leave Arsenal for DC United, while Christian Eriksen’s Spurs future is in doubt as he has less than a year to run on his current contract.

Coutinho would make sense as an ideal like-for-like replacement for both those players, and previously shone at Premier League level with Liverpool, even if he’s since declined quite quickly.

A return to the English top flight could be just what Coutinho needs to revive his career, but the advantage is now surely with PSG or Bayern, with the north London duo sure to keep an eye on how these reported talks develop.