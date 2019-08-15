Juventus reportedly have until Sunday to try and find a breakthrough in a swoop for Mauro Icardi before the Inter forward opens the door to other options.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the top marksman in Europe, bagging 124 goals in 219 appearances for the Nerazzurri since joining them in 2013.

However, issues off the pitch resulted in him being stripped of the captaincy last season, while he has also lost the No.9 shirt this summer following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

In turn, an exit seems inevitable but as of yet, Inter haven’t agreed terms for a departure with another club.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere della Sera, Icardi is willing to continue to prioritise a move to Juventus until Sunday, but if a deal can’t be struck before then, he will also consider options from Roma and Napoli.

It’s a tricky situation for Juve given that they arguably have to raise funds and clear space in the squad first before moving for Icardi, with the likes of Mario Mandzukic, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala already at Maurizio Sarri’s disposal to partner Cristiano Ronaldo.

In turn, unless an exit materialises before Sunday, it could leave them at risk of seeing Icardi choose another option in Serie A with both Roma and Napoli seemingly looking to bolster their attacking options too.

For all the controversy surrounding Icardi off the pitch, the Argentine forward knows how to find the back of the net. That in turn could make him a fundamental signing for Juventus to add the final piece to the puzzle as they look to continue their dominance in Serie A while also securing success in the Champions League.

Sarri has already seen Gianluigi Buffon, Matthijs de Ligt, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey arrive this summer, and so perhaps a final reshuffle in attack is all that is left for him to feel comfortable with his squad.