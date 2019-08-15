Video: Diogo Jota scores stunning overhead kick for Wolves vs Pyunik

Wolves striker Diogo Jota stole the show tonight with a stunning overhead kick goal in their Europa League qualifying game.

The Premier League side were comfortable winners in the tie, winning 4-0 tonight and 8-0 on aggregate against the Armenian minnows.

Still, that takes nothing away from the quality of this Jota strike, which was also set up beautifully for him with a fine move by Wolves.

The 22-year-old looks a real talent after a promising first season in the Premier League, in which he scored 10 goals in all competitions, and he’ll be looking to improve on that this term.