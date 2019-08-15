Ex-Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has revealed that Ernesto Valverde didn’t send him any messages after his move to Celta Vigo this summer.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Arsenal after struggling to secure a prominent role at the Nou Camp, making just 71 appearances in three seasons prior to that.

Having come through the youth ranks and being shipped out on other loan moves too, it was arguably the most sensible decision to leave Barcelona this summer, as the midfield ace sealed a permanent move to join Celta.

He’ll hope to now kick on and develop his game with regular playing time, although he has revealed that his former boss hasn’t sent him any messages since leaving the Catalan giants to wish him well for the future.

“Valverde did not send me any messages when I went to Celta, zero messages,” he is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo. “No, no. Zero messages, Marcelino [Valencia coach] did wish me luck.”

Although there is no obligation to get in touch with players who are leaving the club, it’s arguably a classy touch just to wish them well for the future.

However, Valverde seemingly didn’t have time for that, as he now focuses on guiding Barcelona to more trophies this season while Suarez will look forward to a new chapter in his career as he tries to fulfil his potential.

Regardless of whether or not there are perhaps lingering bad feelings involved on either side, the move suited all parties concerned although based on his comments above, it might have been a nice gesture if Valverde had simply bid him farewell.