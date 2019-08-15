Gary Lineker wins Twitter World Cup to become Prime Minister, immediately announces his policies

Gary Lineker may be a footballing legend, but he’s also pretty outspoken about politics on Twitter these days.

The former Tottenham, Leicester City and England striker has been one of the most outspoken critics of Brexit since the 2016 referendum on the UK’s membership of the European Union.

While football fans will likely know Lineker better for his superb scoring record during his playing days, or for presenting BBC’s Match of the Day, he’s just been voted the best option to become caretaker Prime Minister in a Twitter World Cup.

These so-called World Cups are common on the social networking site, with Lineker and other candidates placed against each other in polls that users can vote for.

In the final round, Lineker came out on top against Ken Clarke as the best option to become Prime Minister, and the 58-year-old has responded by announcing his policies in a tweet aimed at the official account of 10 Downing Street.

As your new PM @10DowningStreet I shall revoke article 50 and stop Brexit (it was crooked, built on lies and only an advisory referendum anyway). The billions saved will go to the NHS and Education. Thank you for your confidence. https://t.co/rfkycq9Cyh — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 15, 2019

As PM, Lineker would essentially cancel Brexit and focus on investment in the NHS and education instead.

Whatever your political leanings, it’s fair to say this sounds a pretty tempting break from the chaos that’s been going on in recent years, with neither remain nor leave voters seemingly happy with how things have progressed since the referendum result.