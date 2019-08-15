Former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson hopes to see Anthony Martial play up front regularly ahead of Marcus Rashford this season.

The Red Devils sold Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on deadline day, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with only Martial, Rashford and Mason Greenwood left as natural centre-forward options.

In the first few months of the Norwegian’s reign at Old Trafford, he favoured Rashford through the middle, but Martial was deployed in that position for the Red Devils’ 4-0 win over Chelsea on the opening weekend of the 2019-20 campaign.

The mercurial Frenchman got himself on the scoresheet but Rashford netted a brace, as United stormed to a comprehensive victory over a major rival.

Kleberson, who played at the Theatre of Dreams between 2003 and 2005, has urged Solskjaer to hand Martial a key role in his starting XI going forward, having been impressed by his performance against the Blues.

The ex-United ace told us-bookies.com: “I really like to see Martial play through the middle, he’s a very smart player who makes good decisions on and off the ball.

“When he is in front of goal, he is very calm and offer finds the net.

“After Sunday, I think he has to be the player to be in the middle. He looks like he could be 40 years old with his calmness on the pitch.”

Another star who could also contribute to United’s attack is Alexis Sanchez, who is still making his way back to full fitness after spending the summer with Chile at the Copa America.

The 30-year-old has not yet lived up to his full potential in the famous red shirt, but Kleberson feels he could still have a lot to offer Solskjaer’s side over the course of the season.

When asked if Sanchez could possibly force his way back into United’s line up, the Brazilian added: “I think Alexis had a great Copa America, and he’ll be coming back strong for United.

“He has to fight for his position in the team now, but he can be a big help for Man United if he starts or if he comes off the bench to change the game.

“He’s always been very aggressive and can still be the man to help change games.”