Juventus chief on Dybala, Icardi and possible transfer business before deadline

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is expected to be busy in the coming weeks as the Turin giants carry out any late transfer business before the deadline.

The reigning Serie A champions have already had a productive summer with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Matthijs de Ligt and Gianluigi Buffon arriving.

That in itself has strengthened Maurizio Sarri’s side significantly as they hope to continue their domestic dominance and also end their wait for success in the Champions League.

However, with a couple of weeks to go until the deadline passes, Paratici is seemingly leaving the door open for further business to take place, be it incomings or outgoings.

“There is a lot of talk but little business in this period, at the end of the market we will see,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “We are confident and calm. There is a Champions League list that we must comply with, but I wouldn’t talk about redundant players.

“There are no players closer than others to the sale. Dybala? It is the same as all the other Juve players. Indeed Dybala is a great Juve player, our No.10.”

Meanwhile, Paratici wouldn’t be drawn on ongoing speculation over a move for Inter striker Mauro Icardi, who has been stripped of the captaincy and the No.9 shirt in recent months as his future in Milan looks bleak.

It could be argued that the Argentine forward could be an ideal partner for Cristiano Ronaldo with a long-term vision in mind, replacing the likes of Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain in the squad.

However, the Juve chief wouldn’t give anything away and arguably suggested that they won’t make a move for Icardi in this window.

“He’s an Inter player. So we talk about our players, we have great strikers,” he added. “We have Higuain who is a great bomber, we have Mandzukic who is a great player. We have Dybala, we have Cristiano. So I wouldn’t talk about other players.”

It remains to be seen if that is a smokescreen or a genuine statement that there won’t be too much movement between now and the deadline. If it’s the latter, then Sarri will surely still be delighted with the squad at his disposal this season.