Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has reportedly agreed terms on a transfer to Roma in what looks to be something of a U-turn by the Reds.

A report yesterday from Football Insider claimed Liverpool were not keen on loaning Lovren out and wanted to sell him permanently instead.

However, it now seems the Merseyside giants are prepared to sanction an initial loan move with a view to a permanent transfer, according to Sky Italia, as translated by Football Italia.

Lovren has been a solid performer for Liverpool down the years, though he’s now fallen down the pecking order in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It makes sense that LFC could now offload the Croatia international, who would surely play more often at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma could do with making signings in defence after allowing Kostas Manolas to join Napoli earlier this summer.

While Lovren is far from the best centre-back in the world, he could do a decent job as a short-term option in a slightly slower-paced league like Serie A.