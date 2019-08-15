Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has made a worrying observation about the way the Reds played in their Super Cup win over Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were slightly fortuitous to beat the Blues on penalties after it finished 2-2 after extra time in Istanbul.

Chelsea took the lead in the game and generally looked the stronger side for most of the match, despite finishing without the trophy at the end of the night.

Souness was not at all impressed with what he saw from Liverpool, as he feels his old club looked a lot more tired than their opponents.

The pundit made the worrying point that this really should not have been the case given that LFC had an extra two days’ rest given that they played their opening game of the Premier League season against Norwich City last Friday.

Frank Lampard’s side, meanwhile, played against Manchester United on Sunday, though you wouldn’t have thought it from the way both teams performed.

Souness believes Liverpool were second best as he made this worrying observation about how much less convincing Klopp’s side look compared to last season.

‘They were not Liverpool, I’m not seeing a Liverpool that resembles the Liverpool we saw last season,’ Souness told Virgin Media Sport Ireland, as quoted by the Metro.

‘I’m amazed Liverpool were more tired than Chelsea, they’ve had two extra days to rest.

‘I was disappointed with Liverpool tonight, I expected them to be lively, energetic and win comfortably, even by two or three goals.

‘In reality I thought they were second best for the largest part, I thought Chelsea played better football, more energy.

‘Given Chelsea played Sunday and Liverpool played Friday that should not have been the case.’