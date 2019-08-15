Manchester United reportedly look to be struggling to sell Alexis Sanchez during this summer’s transfer window.

The Chile international has been a spectacular flop in his time at Old Trafford and it’s something of a surprise that he’s still at the club.

However, this makes more sense when his astronomical wages are taken into account, as the Daily Mail explain that United cannot find a club willing to pay what he currently earns, while he also won’t accept a pay cut.

Sanchez has fallen out of favour at United, who have a number of other attacking players who look more worthy of places in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side right now.

Still, he may continue to sit around and drain significant amounts of their wage bill as the Mail claim it’s looking a big challenge to offload him.

The report suggests this may make a loan exit most likely, with United having to subsidise a chunk of his earnings.

This is certainly a sad state of affairs for a player who lit up the Premier League during his Arsenal days and who really shouldn’t look so far past his peak at the age of just 30.