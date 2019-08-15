Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held direct talks with Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen over a summer transfer.

This is according to the Manchester Evening News, who report that Spurs actually encouraged United to try to negotiate a move for Eriksen, whilst also being ‘gutted’ that they couldn’t sell Toby Alderweireld to the Red Devils.

It’s unclear quite why Tottenham would want to strengthen a major rival in this way, but the report explains how Solskjaer ended up discussing a move with Eriksen.

The result of this, however, was that it was clear the Denmark international preferred a move to Spain instead of Old Trafford.

With Eriksen in the final year of his Spurs contract, however, there seems every chance he could still be on the move while the transfer window remains open for some European clubs this summer.

THFC arguably already have a replacement in the form of summer signing Giovani Lo Celso, even if Eriksen would still be a big loss.

United fans will no doubt be disappointed not to get a quality talent like Eriksen in, as he looks just what Solskjaer needs in the final third of the pitch.