Manchester United new-boy Harry Maguire was reportedly offered a much bigger contract by Manchester City as they chased him during the summer transfer window.

The England international could have earned almost £100,000 a week more if he’d chosen a move to City, but he snubbed them for United, according to the Daily Star.

Man Utd fans will be delighted to have beaten one of their biggest rivals to the signing of Maguire, who could no doubt have proven an important purchase for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Premier League champions have just lost legendary captain Vincent Kompany, who left to become player-manager at Anderlecht this summer.

Maguire could have been an ideal replacement for the Belgian, but it seems the money on offer at the Etihad Stadium wasn’t enough to turn his head.

United now look a lot more solid defensively, with the 26-year-old a major upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.

Maguire had a solid MUFC debut last weekend as they beat Chelsea 4-0 in their first game of the new season.