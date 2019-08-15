How Manchester United previously missed out on Christian Eriksen and signed this flop instead

Manchester United reportedly did hold some discussions over a transfer deal for Tottenham attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen before failing to agree a deal.

The Denmark international was contacted by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but made it clear he preferred a move to Spain instead, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Eriksen could have been a superb signing for the Red Devils after his world class form in the Premier League down the years, and the MEN report also discusses how he almost joined the club back in 2012.

The player was at that point keen on a move to Old Trafford after catching the eye at Ajax, but Man Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson was not yet ready to make a move as he hadn’t watched him closely enough.

The report adds that United ended up signing Shinji Kagawa instead, which of course turned out to be a pretty big mistake.

Although the Japan international was superb in two spells with Borussia Dortmund, he failed to make an impact in his time in England.

Eriksen moved to Spurs in 2013 and has been a far bigger success, so United fans will be frustrated to learn this claim by the MEN.