Manchester United sources have suggested this summer that Real Madrid may have been urging Tottenham to do a deal with the Red Devils over Christian Eriksen to affect the Paul Pogba transfer situation.

This rather complicated theory comes from a report in the Manchester Evening News, which explains that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did hold talks with Eriksen over a potential move to Old Trafford.

However, the move didn’t work out as the Danish playmaker favoured a move abroad, and with some inside United suspicious about the potential deal with Spurs.

The MEN claims Tottenham actively encouraged MUFC to bid for Eriksen, leading to club insiders to suspect this may have had something to do with interference from Real.

As the report claims, Pogba has been a top target for Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane this summer, and United signing Eriksen may well have provided them with the replacement needed to allow their French star an exit.

Regardless, with the transfer window now closed for English clubs, it seems highly unlikely Man Utd will now allow Pogba to leave as they’d be unable to sign a replacement until January.

Tottenham’s situation is rather different, however, with the north Londoners facing the very real prospect of losing Eriksen on a free transfer next summer if they don’t cash in now, as he has less than a year to run on his current contract.