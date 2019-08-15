Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has sent a classy message of solidarity to Chelsea ace Tammy Abraham after his penalty miss in the Super Cup defeat to Liverpool.

Abraham didn’t have the best night for Chelsea as he missed a good chance in open play before also having his penalty saved in the shoot-out defeat to the Reds in Istanbul.

Rashford has now responded to a tweet referencing racist abuse aimed Abraham’s way after his misses, slamming the behaviour of some fans and telling the young Blues forward to keep his head held high.

Keep your head held high @tammyabraham we’ve all had them saved, that’s football ????? We should be celebrating young English talent not this… https://t.co/Vk0bbC02wr — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 15, 2019

Man Utd and Chelsea fans alike will be impressed by Rashford’s gesture, with the England international showing himself to be a true class act off the pitch as well as a top performer on it.

Abraham certainly doesn’t deserve the abuse that’s coming his way, with racism in football worryingly on the rise, according to Kick It Out, as reported by the BBC.