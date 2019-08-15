Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to try their luck with a bid of around €130million for the transfer of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

This would be an alternative for Real if they fail to land their two top targets – Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar, according to Don Balon.

Mane has been linked with the Spanish giants before, with Soccer Link claiming the Senegal international was personally contacted by Zinedine Zidane earlier this summer.

However, while that Soccer Link report claimed Madrid president Florentino Perez did not see the need for the move, Don Balon claims he’s now considering a big-money offer for the player.

Mane could surely be a quality signing for Los Blancos, as he’d make a pretty significant upgrade on the likes of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema up front.

Real have done well to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea this summer, but still look in need of a little more quality in attack if they are to truly establish themselves as a force in La Liga and the Champions League again.