Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren could reportedly be edging closer to an exit from the club this week with Roma pushing for a deal.

The 30-year-old has been a key figure for the Merseyside giants in recent years, but has found himself falling down the pecking order behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

It could be argued that given Jurgen Klopp’s side is looking to compete on multiple fronts moving forward, he should keep as much depth in the squad as possible, especially given the transfer deadline has passed in England and so he won’t be able to sign a replacement.

However, it appears as though Lovren could find himself Rome bound in the next 48 hours if a deal can be struck, with Sportmediaset noting that the next two two days could be decisive in talks between the two clubs.

It’s added that Liverpool want €20m for the Croatian stalwart, while Roma’s offer is an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy which would cost them around €15m.

In turn, further discussions over the next two days will be key in determining whether or not Lovren will move on this summer, or if he will in fact remain at Anfield and continue to fight for his place.

From Roma’s perspective, it’s a signing that is very much needed after they lost Kostas Manolas to rivals Napoli earlier this summer, and so Lovren could be a smart option to fill that void moving forward drawing on the experience and quality that he has shown over the years.

Time will tell if the move goes through, as if it does, Liverpool and Klopp will be hoping to avoid any further injury setbacks in defence, with Alisson already sidelined for the next few weeks after picking up a calf problem in the Premier League opener against Norwich City last week.