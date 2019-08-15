Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has aimed a dig at David Luiz over the nature of his transfer to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Brazil international was one of the big deadline day movers as he swapped the Blues for the Gunners in a somewhat surprise deal.

This seems far from ideal for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who was unable to sign players this summer, meaning he was left slightly short of options at the back and perhaps forced to change his plans late on in the summer.

Petit admits he doesn’t like seeing players making moves so late on as competitions are just starting and it can cause a bit of chaos.

The Frenchman won’t be too pleased with Luiz for the disruption at Stamford Bridge in that case, with the 32-year-old moving just as the new Premier League season started.

CFC played Manchester United in their first game and lost 4-0 as Kurt Zouma put in a particularly poor display at the back, when Luiz might well have started instead if he had stayed at the club.

“For me, it (the Luiz deal) should have been done earlier and that’s the problem,” Petit told Paddy Power, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“I’m not very happy seeing players moving clubs when the competitions are starting, it just causes trouble.”