Sturridge on the verge of completing transfer to new club after Liverpool exit

Daniel Sturridge has sat down for talks in Turkey this week to discuss a possible free transfer to Trabzonspor, two months after leaving Liverpool.

The 29-year-old was not offered a contract extension at Anfield despite featuring in 27 matches for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season, with his final exit confirmed in June.

The former England striker spent six years with Liverpool and scored 76 Premier League goals in total, but his time at the club was blighted by injury problems.

Sturridge is now a free agent and has been looking for a new club over the last couple of months, with a number of clubs across Europe thought to be interested in his services.

According to Goal, the veteran centre-forward is now on the verge of completing a transfer to Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor, after travelling to Turkey on Wednesday to discuss personal terms.

The report states that Sturridge has been offered a two-year deal with the option of a one-year extension and he is set to earn around €3 million per season with the Turkish giants.

Trabzonspor earned a place in the Europa League qualifying rounds by finishing fourth in the Super Lig table last season, which means Sturridge could have the opportunity to continue competing at a continental level.

The Englishman will hope that he can revive his career in Turkey after a difficult last few years at Anfield, but he will also probably feel that he left the club on a high.

Sturridge picked up a Champions League winners’ medal and scored four important goals for Liverpool over the course of the 2018-19 campaign, despite mainly featuring as a substitute.

If he can rediscover his best form in new surroundings, the ex-Red could help Trabzonspor fight for their first Turkish title since 1984, with a deal expected to be finalised in the coming days.