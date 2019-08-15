The agent of Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil met with DC United officials in Washington on Wednesday to discuss a possible transfer deal.

Ozil has spent the last six years of his career at Emirates Stadium in north London, having joined the Gunners from Real Madrid in 2013.

The 30-year-old playmaker quickly became a fixture in Arsenal’s line-up, but he has also faced criticism from fans and experts for a perceived lack of effort and consistency, which has ultimately blighted his time at the club.

Transfer rumours have followed Ozil over the last couple of years, but he remains a top superstar within Unai Emery’s ranks for now, as the Gunners target a swift return to the Champions League.

The German’s situation could yet change, however, as according to Washington Post, his agent Dr Erkut Sogut sat down for a meeting with potential suitors DC United this week.

The MLS club are on the lookout for a replacement for current talisman Wayne Rooney, who has agreed to return to English football as a player/coach at Derby in January.

The American publication states that Sogut met with DC United representatives Jason Levien and Sam Porter in Washington to discuss the possibility of Ozil leaving Arsenal as early as next year.

The Germany international could still have a few years left at the highest level if he stays fit, which means this particular move would come as a major shock if it ever materialised.

America is usually a destination for players looking to wind down their careers, but Ozil is still arguably at the peak of his powers and Emery would be short on creative cover if he left the Emirates.

The former Madrid ace might not have quite lived up to his immense potential yet in an Arsenal shirt, but the MLS seems an unlikely next destination for a player who can still turn the tide in matches single-handedly with his superb vision and passing range.