Juventus could reportedly look to trim their squad ahead of the transfer deadline with three players said to be at risk of being moved on.

The Bianconeri boasted a top-class squad before the summer, but added Gianluigi Buffon, Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral, Danilo, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey.

SEE MORE: Juventus chief on Dybala, Icardi and possible transfer business before deadline

In turn, Maurizio Sarri has countless options in various departments, and not only from a standpoint of avoiding players getting frustrated with a lack of playing time, but also with a Champions League squad list in mind, it could lead to exits before the deadline.

According to Goal Italy, Blaise Matuidi, Daniele Rugani and Mario Mandzukic could all be on the move this summer, with switches to Monaco, Roma and Borussia Dortmund respectively being touted.

Mandzukic is perhaps the only questionable decision in that trio given his versatility and ability to offer a different dynamic in the final third.

Nevertheless, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and others perhaps ahead of him in the pecking order, it’s an exit that could make sense for all concerned.

Meanwhile, Rabiot and Ramsey could push Matuidi out of contention for a starring berth, while De Ligt and Demiral make it difficult to see how Rugani will get playing time this season coupled with the presence of stalwarts Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

In turn, it seems like a sensible strategy from the reigning Serie A champions, with Sarri seemingly having more than enough available to compete on multiple fronts and so trimming the squad and balancing the books would be the obvious strategy in the final weeks of the window.