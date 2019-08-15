What Virgil van Dijk said to Adrian before Liverpool penalty heroics

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian was the hero for his side as they claimed the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul on Wednesday night.

The Reds claimed their first trophy of the season after winning 5-4 on penalties, with Adrian stopping Tammy Abraham’s spot-kick after the game ended 2-2 after extra-time.

It was Liverpool’s fourth time winning the Super Cup, and they’ll hope that it is a sign of things to come as they go in search of more silverware this season.

However, it’s quite the story for their back-up goalkeeper, as just weeks after being signed on a free transfer before being thrusted into the side following Alisson’s injury, he emerged as their hero on the night and will hope to continue to play a key role in the Brazilian’s absence.

As seen during his time with West Ham United, he undoubtedly has the quality and the experience to be an important figure for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and he showed that in midweek.

His heroics in the shoot-out came after a pep talk from team-mate Virgil van Dijk though, with the Dutchman revealing in his post-match interview below that he had a message for his goalkeeper before the penalty shoot-out began.

Van Dijk revealed he said: “I told him before the penalties that he can be the hero tonight so do it, and he did it. So I’m very happy for him and very happy for the club as well.”

Having the Dutchman in front of him marshalling the backline will undoubtedly be a huge help for Adrian as he settles in at Anfield, but getting his backing and a positive talk before the shoot-out will also surely have settled any nerves and boosted his confidence.