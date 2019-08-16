Man Utd will reportedly continue to keep their sights on Newcastle Utd midfielder Sean Longstaff after pursuing the talented youngster this summer.

As noted by the Metro in July, it had been suggested that the Red Devils would launch a £30m bid for the 21-year-old to bolster their options in midfield.

It was a move that would have suited Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s strategy this past summer, as the United boss was looking to rebuild with talented, hungry, young homegrown players as seen with the signings of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

Longstaff has only made a handful of appearances in the Premier League for the Magpies, but ultimately it was seemingly enough to capture the attention of Man Utd, albeit they failed with a touted swoop ahead of this season.

However, according to ESPN, the Newcastle ace is still a target for the Premier League giants, although he is said to be valued at £50m and there could be more bad news on the way for Man Utd before they get another chance to try and sign him in either January or next summer.

The report adds that Longstaff is expected to begin talks over a new contract, one that will likely see him secure a pay rise and an extended stay on Tyneside, which might make it even more difficult for United to prise him away.

In turn, they may well have missed their best opportunity to land him at a fair price, as if he were to impress under Steve Bruce this season, then his valuation will only go up further and it could cost Unied a huge fee to take him to Old Trafford if they believe he can be a key addition to the side.