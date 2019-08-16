£80m rated Zaha could still be transferred this Summer despite brilliant fan reaction

It seemed almost inevitable that Wilfired Zaha would sign for one of the big Premier League clubs this summer but there was just no sign of a deal ever being close. According to reports, he could still leave this summer.

Just because the Premier League transfer window has closed, don’t think that means that Zaha will definitely be a Crystal Palace player come September.

READ MORE: Former Premier League flop desperate to leave Bayern as Coutinho transfer edges closer

According to The Sun, Roy Hodgson is worried that a club like Napoli or Borussia Dortmund could revive their previous interest and take the superstar away this summer.

The Palace manager said: “You can never rule out the possibility that it might happen because the transfer window in Europe is still open until the end of the month.”

The story also goes on to suggest that Chelsea could be interested in the Ivorian in January if they manage to get their transfer ban overturned.

It was interesting to see the Palace fans’ reaction to him playing last weekend after The Guardian revealed he had handed in a transfer request to try and force through a move to Everton.

The Palace fans were incredible and gave their star man a great reception as he came on as a substitute.

Considering the money involved it does look unlikely that any European club would actually come in and meet the asking price which The Sun story believes is around £80m.

Zaha is clearly The Eagles’ best player and if he can get over the disappointment of not getting his move he should continue to star for them again this season