Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson had a nightmare start to the new campaign as he picked up an injury against Norwich City in his first outing.

As noted by BBC Sport, Jurgen Klopp has ruled the Brazilian shot-stopper out for the “next few weeks” with a calf problem, and the situation got worse this week as deputy ‘keeper Adrian also suffered a setback.

In turn, it remains to be seen who starts between the posts against Southampton this weekend, but ultimately the sooner the Merseyside giants get their first choice goalkeeper back, the better placed they will be to compete for major trophies again this season.

As seen in his tweet below, Alisson responded to a Liverpool fan who asked about his well-being, and the 26-year-old sounded pretty upbeat as he insisted that he’s improving every day.

That will be music to the ears of all concerned at Liverpool, although they will also hope to avoid rushing him back too soon and aggravating that calf injury which could see him sidelined for longer.

In the meantime, Klopp will hope that Adrian is able to pass a fitness test this weekend to avoid having to look at his third-string options to fill the void, but as seen in the responses below, Liverpool fans clearly recognise the importance of Alisson and hope that he can recovery quickly.

Yes mate, getting better every day! ?? — Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) August 16, 2019

Please come back asap? — . (@lfcnyan) August 16, 2019

Come back and save us Ali — ??? (@AIissxnV2) August 16, 2019

We really miss you. Can’t wait to see you back — Cathal ???????????? (@lfcxcathal) August 16, 2019

God be with you, hope to see you back on the pitch as soon as possible. — Gas….. (@GasLFC) August 16, 2019

Can’t wait to see you back on the pitch.. ????

Get well soon.. #YNWA — Anastazia Gerrard (@gerrardbella) August 16, 2019

We miss you! Hope to see you back ?? — Amy (@AmyLFC11) August 16, 2019