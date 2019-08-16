Real Madrid get their La Liga campaign underway against Celta Vigo on Saturday evening, but they’ll do so without marquee summer signing Eden Hazard.

Los Blancos spent big this past summer to rebuild the team and bring in reinforcements to help Zinedine Zidane ensure that they’re competitive again after a bitterly disappointing season last time round.

Hazard will undoubtedly be crucial in that process, and the former Chelsea star would have been desperate to get a full pre-season under his belt and be at full fitness for the start of the new campaign.

Unfortunately for him and for Real Madrid, it’s now reported that he’s set to miss the game against Celta due to a hamstring injury, as seen in the tweet below.

Eden Hazard to miss Real Madrid's first game of the season. pic.twitter.com/GcoloNxUBP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 16, 2019

As noted by BBC Sport, Real Madrid are believed to have splashed out a whopping £150m+ to prise Hazard away from Chelsea this summer, and so they would have been hoping for an immediate return and early signs to show that he’s ready to deliver.

Instead, they’ll seemingly have to start the season without him, and time will tell just how serious the hamstring problem is as it’s not an injury that they’ll want to aggravate by rushing the 28-year-old back into action too soon.

Zidane will hope that it isn’t a strain that keeps Hazard out for too long, but the Real Madrid boss should have enough still at his disposal to make a positive start to the new campaign.