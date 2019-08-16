Juventus are said to be lining up a €10M+ swoop for Barcelona youngster Juan Miranda, however the old Lady are going to have to get rid of some players before making their move for the Spaniard.

Miranda is one the brightest prospects to have come out of Barca’s academy in recent years, with the player even making competitive debut for the club’s first team last season following impressive displays with the club’s youth sides.

And now, it seems like 19-year-old has caught the eye of Juve if recent reports are anything to go off.

As per Calcio Mercato, Maurizio Sarri’s side are preparing to make an offer of €10M plus bonuses for Miranda, however it’s also noted that Juve must thin their squad out a bit before launching a swoop for the player.

The report further states that the Blaugrana are also looking at a potential loan move to Marseille for the Spaniard, a switch that’ll probably be the best bet in terms of the player’s development.

Given that Barca now have both Junior Firpo and Jordi Alba to choose from at left back, a move away, whether that be permanently or on loan, will probably be best for Miranda in terms of his personal development.

The teenager will struggle to get many first team minutes with the Blaugrana this term, and given this, it seems like the player could be sealing a move away from the Camp Nou to either Juve or Marseille.

A loan move away for Miranda is the option Barca should be going for in this scenario, as selling a player as young as the Spaniard is for just €10M may be a decision the club live to regret a few years down the line.