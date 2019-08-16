Brazil manager Tite confirms ‘ongoing negotiations’ regarding Neymar’s future amid Barcelona transfer links

Brazil manager Neymar has confirmed that the player has told him there are ‘ongoing negotiations’ regarding his future amid reports linking him with a return to Barcelona.

The saga surrounding the Brazilian’s future has been one of this summer’s most talked about stories, and it seems like Barca are serious about signing him if recent reports are to be believed.

As per Guillem Balague, via BBC Sport, the Blaugrana have had an offer for the forward rejected by PSG, with Real Madrid also having a bid for the player turned down.

And now, it seems like Tite has confirmed that there are ongoing talks regarding Neymar’s future with PSG, words that will undoubtedly mean even more rumours will be thrown about ahead of next month’s deadline.

As per AS, when speaking about Neymar, Tite stated “He told me he was calm. There is an ongoing negotiation and he hopes the PSG will solve the situation.”

It’s hard to decipher what Tite means by these words, but if one thing’s for sure, it definitely seems like there are ongoing, serious talks regarding Neymar’s future.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see what club Neymar’s playing for come the transfer deadline next month, as it seems like both Barca and Real are going to go head to head for the forward’s signature.

From a journalistic point of view, we really can’t wait for this saga revolving around Neymar to be over, quite frankly!