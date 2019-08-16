Celtic set to battle Italian giants for transfer of out of favour Premier League star

Celtic fans may see any transfer business now as too little too late after they crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday. They have often taken the cheap way out in recent years but according to reports they are looking to make a potentially huge signing.

According to The Scotsman via The Daily Mail, Celtic and Napoli are both looking to sign Jordan Ibe from Bournemouth. The former Liverpool winger was seen as one of the brightest prospects in English football a couple of years ago and would be a huge success in the Scottish Premiership.

The report states that Celtic would be looking to make a loan bid at this point.

That would make sense when you consider The Guardian reported Bournemouth paid £15m to sign him from Liverpool back in 2016.

Neil Lennon’s side will have less money to play with now after missing out on the Champions League group stages so unless Bournemouth were willing to take a big loss there would be little chance of them paying that much.

He made over 40 appearances for Liverpool in the league before making the move to Bournemouth. Since moving to The Cherries he has started to fall out of favour and only made 17 league appearances last year.

A move to Italy would also be intruiging given the size of Napoli and the standard of football they play, but a move to Scotland would surely see him become first choice and one of the key players in the team.

A potential forward line of James Forrest, Odsonne Edouard and Ibe would surely be enough to keep the title away from their neighbours for another year.