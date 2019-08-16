Celtic target former star to make heroic return and fill problem position

It’s amazing to think it really wasn’t that long ago when Celtic defeated Barcelona in the Champions League and were a regular feature in the knockout rounds. One of the main players of that time was Fraser Forster and he could be in line for a return to Glasgow.

According to The Sun, current first choice Scott Bain faces some time out injured and Forster is being targeted to come back and fill the problem position for Neil Lennon’s side.

Celtic will naturally concede fewer goals because they dominate most games domestically but their recent goalkeepers have often been found wanting on the bigger stage.

Scott Bain and Craig Gordon are perfectly serviceable players but they will make mistakes and don’t fill you with tremendous confidence.

The Sun states the keeper left to join Southampton for £10m five years ago but there’s currently no indication if his return would be a loan or a permanent transfer.

Since leaving he has gone on to play over 100 league games for Southampton and has also won six caps for England.

Unfortunately for Scottish football he would be returning to a Celtic side now playing in the Europa League following a catastrophic qualifying exit to Romanian side Cluj this week.

He looks to be out of favour at Southampton so a return to Celtic could be a perfect move all round if he can recapture his best form.