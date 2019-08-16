Coutinho to Bayern Munich : Barcelona could bring in €140M from transfer as details of switch revealed

Barcelona are set to loan Coutinho to Bayern Munich for a season, and the Blaugrana could be set for a pretty hefty windfall next summer should the Brazilian impress during his time in Germany.

According to BBC Sport, Coutinho is close to sealing a temporary move to Bayern this summer, with journalist Christian Falk noting that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that the player is to undergo medical on either Sunday or Monday ahead of a move.

Rummenigge, CEO of @FCBayern, confirmed: @Phil_Coutinho will be loaned for a year. There is also a Option in the contract to buy him. the player should come to the medical check on sunday or monday — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 16, 2019

And now, following a recent report from Sport, it seems like Barca could be set to bring in a lot of money for the Brazilian next summer should Bayern want to sign him on a permanent basis.

As per the report, Bayern will pay Coutinho’s €12m-a-year wages for the season ahead, with the Bundesliga outfit also having the option to sign him for €120M permanently next summer.

It’s also stated that Bayern will pay Barca a loan fee of €20M for Coutinho, something that makes this move look like a smart one from a business point of view for the Blaugrana.

Coutinho has severely struggled to adapt to life back in La Liga since his move to Barca from Liverpool in January 2018, thus a loan move away may be exactly what he needs in order to reignite his career.

The Brazilian found himself out of Barca’s starting XI for a large number of games last year, as Valverde’s side claimed yet another La Liga title.

However, this factor doesn’t seem to have changed Barca’s opinion on the player, with the Brazilian international now set to spend the next season on loan at Bayern, who will undoubtedly be looking to get the best out of him over the next 12 months.