Barcelona are reportedly set to see both Juan Miranda and Arturo Vidal leave the club before the transfer deadline in Italy.

The Catalan giants have strengthened their squad this summer with the additions of Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and Junior Firpo as they look to compete for major honours again this year.

SEE MORE: Neymar willing to take major pay cut to seal Barcelona return, three senior stars want him back says pundit

Particularly in the case of the additions of De Jong and Firpo, that will add further competition for places in midfield and at left-back respectively, which in turn could now have a knock on effect for other players.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are considering a swoop for Miranda with a €10m+ offer being touted, although Barcelona are said to be ready to consider their options with a loan switch to Marseille also specifically mentioned in the report.

The 19-year-old has been tipped for a bright future, but particularly given the signing of Firpo, that doesn’t send a great message to the youngster about his chances of securing regular football moving forward having dropped down to third choice in the pecking order.

Elsewhere, Goal Italy report that Antonio Conte is still keen on securing a reunion with Vidal, despite the suggestion that the combative midfielder could be used by Barcelona in a swap deal offer to prise Neymar away from Paris Saint-Germain.

Similarly to Miranda, the expectation is that Vidal has dropped down the pecking order after De Jong’s arrival, and so question marks will be raised over his ability to play a key role for the reigning La Liga champions this season.

With that in mind, an exit could make sense for all parties concerned, but time will tell if an agreement can be reached with either PSG or Inter over a move.

It could be argued that Barcelona should keep the Chilean international as he offers a different dynamic in midfield and can be useful for Valverde, but based on the report above, it would seem as though an exit is certainly an option this month.