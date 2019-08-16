Roma are set to turn their attentions to Man United defender Marcos Rojo are reportedly missing out on a deal for Liverpool ace Dejan Lovren.

According to Goal, Lovren’s proposed move to Roma isn’t going to happen this summer, with negotiations between the two clubs regarding a deal for the Croatian being put to a stop recently.

The report also notes that Roma are now going go turn their attentions to other targets, with these being United star Rojo, and Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida.

Rojo has been out-of-favour at Old Trafford for some time now, and a move away from the club seems needed if it’s game time the Argentine is after.

The 29-year-old was able to make just eight appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions last term, with Solskjaer opting to play the likes of Lindelof, Bailly and Smalling at the back ahead of the Argentine international.

Given that United have managed to bring in Harry Maguire from Leicester City earlier this summer, Rojo’s chance of landing a first team place at Old Trafford now look slimmer than ever.

Thus, sealing a move away from Solskjaer’s side may be the player’s best bet if he’s looking to reignite his somewhat stagnant career.

It’ll be interesting to see if Roma completely ditch their pursuit of Lovren altogether and make their move for Rojo in the coming weeks, as the Italian giant seemingly look to bolster their defensive options ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.