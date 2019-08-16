Former Tottenham star Jermaine Jenas feels that Christian Eriksen is the player who’s important to the club’s chances of winning trophies.

The Danish international has become a vital player for the north London club since joining them from Ajax. So far, Eriksen has made 278 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 66 goals and providing 86 assists.

A couple of months back, the 27-year-old said in an interview with Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet that he was open to leaving Spurs in search of a new challenge. Eriksen said: “I feel that I am a place in my career where I might like to try something new.”

The attacking midfielder has now entered the final year of his contract and he is yet to sign a new one with Tottenham.

Jenas has said that he wants Eriksen to stay in north London since he is someone key to Spurs’ chances of winning a trophy under Mauricio Pochettino. He also said that the Champions League runners-up shouldn’t let him go for anything less than £50 million.

The former England international wrote on BBC: “If Tottenham are offered anything less than £50m for Christian Eriksen this month, then they should keep him – even if it means he leaves for nothing next summer. Eriksen’s importance to the team was quite clear even just in Saturday’s win against Aston Villa, when he came on in the last half an hour with Spurs 1-0 down.

“I know Dele Alli was injured and Son Heung-min was suspended, but they needed Eriksen to get back into that game and for me he gives them something different to every other player in Tottenham’s squad.

“Letting a really key man like him go now does not make any sense to me, and any fee would have to reflect how big a blow it would be to lose him. I hope Eriksen stays, because he is so valuable to their chances of winning a trophy under Mauricio Pochettino.”

Eriksen is undoubtedly one of the finest attacking midfielders in the world at present and Spurs will certainly try their best to tie him down to a new contract. However, it will all come down to whether the Dane wants to stay or not.

Eriksen did not start in Spurs’ Premier League opener against Aston Villa but Pochettino might put him on the team sheet tomorrow when the club take on reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.