One Sky Sports pundit has surprisingly slammed Manchester United summer signing Harry Maguire, as well as superstar Paul Pogba ahead of this weekend’s ties.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has sensationally branded Harry Maguire’s impressive debut performance against Chelsea as ‘average’, whilst also calling for Manchester United to sell Paul Pogba.

The former Celtic and Arsenal star made the statements during his predictions for this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, in a exclusive prediction piece by Sky Sports.

Maguire was solid in his debut where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side humiliated Chelsea in a 4-0 thrashing.

Criticism towards Pogba from a pundit is nothing new, the Frenchman has often been targeted by the media for various on and off-the-pitch reasons since returning to the Red Devils from Juventus.

Here’s what Nicholas had to say on Pogba and Maguire:

“I thought Harry Maguire was average, he did everything that was asked of him. He was efficient and got about the pitch, but I don’t want to hear nonsense about him being a leader and strong on the pitch already, it is too soon.”

“He has started well, but I am suspect about the right-back and left-back positions at Man Utd. Chelsea could have easily scored two or three. I am still not convinced by Manchester United and I would still sell Paul Pogba.”

Maguire sealed a marquee move to United this summer, the Sun understand that the Red Devils have broken the world record fee for a defender by paying £85m for the England international’s services.

His masterful debut performance looks promising as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has worked to transform United’s backline.

The England international is alongside fellow summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Swede Victor Lindelof and rejuvenated star Luke Shaw in a new-look backline.